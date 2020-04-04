Nikita Krylov: The Coronavirus Is Transmitted Through The TV

Spread the word!













Light-heavyweight contender Nikita Krylov believes that watching TV makes you more likely to contract the coronavirus.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian is fresh off the biggest win of his career at UFC Brasilia. Krylov outpointed dynamic knockout artist Johnny Walker over three hard rounds in front of an empty Ginásio Nilson Nelson Stadium.

Krylov spoke to RT about the ongoing pandemic and explained why watching too much television makes you much more likely to contract the coronavirus. It may sound crazy but he actually might have a point, he said.

“I’m trying not to think about it. I think to a large extent the coronavirus is transmitted through the TV. People who constantly think about it are at the biggest risk of being infected,” Krylov said.

“Why [worry]? The zone of risk is for elderly people and people who have a weak immunity. It’s good impetus to keep yourself in shape, eat well and stay physically active. Apart from that, every day people die in large numbers. A brick could fall on anyone’s head. That’s why I don’t see any point in wrapping yourself up in Scotch [tape] and not touching other people. I don’t do that.”

Krylov also took time to reflect on his latest win over Walker and spoke about what it was like fighting without a crowd and offered his thoughts on if the crowd actually makes any difference, he said.

“I don’t know if [no fans] matters a lot. Maybe without fans it’s a bit easier, there’s no noise, you can hear your corner clearly, no one distracts you. But fans still give you a special energy. You can fight ether way, but I liked how the tournament was organized in Brazil, putting aside the fact that there’s a pandemic.”

