Putting woes from March firmly behind him, Nikita Krylov lands arguably the biggest victory of his UFC tenure to date — steamrolling through multiple time title challenger, Alexander Gustafsson in just over a minute, to land a first round knockout on the main card of UFC London.

Krylov, a two-time feature in the UFC during his professional career, landed the Fight Nights Global light heavyweight crown during his time away from the promotion, however, tonight’s win over Sweden favorite, Gustafsson comes as arguably his most impressive win.

Dropping Gustafsson inside 15 seconds of the first round, Krylov landed cleanly with an overhand right, before wobbling the veteran further on the feet.

Again hurting and dropping Gustafsson, Krylov managed to eventually get the job done as referee, Marc Goddard intervened, landing Krylov a first round knockout win.

Below, catch the highlights from Nikita Krylov’s first round KO win against Alexander Gustafsson