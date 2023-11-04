Nicolas Dalby scores upset, KOs Gabriel Bonfim in Entertaining Slugfest – UFC Sao Paulo Highlights

Perpetual dog Nicolas Dalby scored this fourth straight win at UFC Sao Paulo, landing a stunning upset of highly touted Brazilian prospect Gabriel Bonfim.

From the opening bell, Dalby looked to make the bout an all-out brawl, marching forward and immediately putting pressure on Bonfim. After trading some vicious blows on the feet, Bonfim utilized his wrestling skills to get Dalby to the ground and held his opponent on the man, peppering him with elbow strikes throughout the end of the first five minutes.

Bonfim looked to repeat his success in the second, securing a takedown of Dalby in the early going of the second round, but Dalby managed to fight his way back up. ‘Danish Dynamite’ once again put the pedal to the metal in an attempt to overwhelm Bonfim. The game plan worked as Bonfim began sucking wind and looking noticeably dejected as Dalby poured on the strikes.

Brawling against the fence with less than a minute to go in the round, Dalby appeared to land a knee that sent Bonfim to the canvas. Dalby jumped on his man and delivered a series of unanswered strikes forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Nicolas Dalby def. Gabriel Bonfim via TKO (knee and ground and pound strikes) at 4:33 of Round 2.

