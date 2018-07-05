Nick Diaz Claims He Was ‘Framed’ In Domestic Violence Arrest

It looks like Nick Diaz is planning on fighting in the UFC again as soon as next year.

The Stockton native has been out of action since 2015 when he fought former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. The fight was originally ruled a unanimous decision win for Silva but was later overturned to a No Contest after the Brazilian tested positive for banned substances.

Diaz also found himself in hot water with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The debacle has kept him outside of the Octagon for the past several years. Upon finally putting the matter behind him, Diaz ran into another issue that kept him from booking a fight.

The Californian was arrested earlier this year for domestic violence charges. Diaz is still battling the matter in Las Vegas court. TMZ Sports recently caught up with Diaz to get his thoughts on various topics.

He was first asked how it felt to be an uncle, after his brother Nate and longtime girlfriend welcomed a baby girl into the world recently. Diaz responded by saying “I wouldn’t know” as he hasn’t been home in quite some time.

Diaz was also asked when he plans to fight again. He responded by saying he’s 100 percent fighting next year and he plans on fighting “everybody.” He was asked about a potential rematch with Georges St-Pierre and said he would beat “GSP” if he doesn’t cheat this time around and makes weight.

Finally, in regards to his domestic violence case, Diaz only had three words – “I was framed.” Check out the video here: