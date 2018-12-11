Nick Diaz: F*ck UFC, Bellator Pays Better

If you’re confident that Nick Diaz will be making the walk to face Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235 next year, pump the breaks.

While UFC President Dana White recently said that, as far as he knows, the fight between Diaz and Masvidal is a done deal, don’t be so sure. Recently, a fan on Twitter took a screenshot from Diaz’s Instagram story over the weekend. In one of the posts, Diaz blasted his current fight promotion by saying “F*ck UFC.”

He proceeded to praise Bellator and promotion President Scott Coker, whom he said pays their fighters better:

Both Nick and his brother, Nate, have had issues with the UFC for the past several years. The UFC has found it so troublesome to negotiate with the Californians that they’ve hired a special representative to deal with their negotiations. Initially, Nate Diaz was set to make his Octagon return in November. However, his opponent Dustin Poirier was forced out with an injury.

Diaz refused to stay on the card for a late-notice replacement and withdrew. It was recently reported that Nick would return to the Octagon after four years on March 2nd against Jorge Masvidal. However, given Diaz’s recent post, that’s seeming much more unlikely at the moment.