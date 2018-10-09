Nick Diaz ‘Definitely Knows’ He Can Beat Khabib

Despite Conor McGregor’s best efforts, Khabib Nurmagomedov remains undefeated in mixed martial arts (MMA). Nick Diaz just isn’t impressed.

“The Eagle” defended his UFC lightweight championship against “The Notorious” in the main event of UFC 229 this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). Khabib defeated McGregor via fourth-round submission, forcing the Irishman to tap out to a neck crank. The win earned the Russian his 27th consecutive victory of his career.

He now holds an unblemished 27-0 record. Many fighters would love the opportunity to take away Khabib’s perfect streak. One man who believes he’s up for the task is former UFC welterweight title challenger Nick Diaz. He told FOX Sports recently that he believes he, as well as his brother Nate, has the fighting style to beat Khabib (via MMA Mania):

“You have to have a certain style to beat that type of wrestler on the ground,” Diaz said. “I think my brother can beat him. I definitely know I can beat him. “Two things people want out of mixed martial arts right now, it’s more me and less you. Puts on a boring fight. It’s just a dirty way of fighting, holding somebody, giving them little hits.”

Nate is currently gearing up to fight Dustin Poirier in the co-main event of UFC 230 next month (November 3, 2018). Nick is eligible to return to the Octagon, but has yet to find an opponent. While a fight against Khabib is unlikely for the Stockton native, it would certainly be an interesting match-up.