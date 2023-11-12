Video – NFL Quarterback Joe Burrow pays tribute to UFC Champ Alex Pereira After 32-Yard TD Pass

NFL quarterback Joe Burrow paid tribute to newly minted UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Saturday night’s event inside the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, saw Pereira claim his second UFC title in as many divisions via a stunning second-round knockout of Jiri Prochazka in the evening’s headliner.

Less than 24 hours after Pereir’s highlight-reel-worthy finish, Burrow used the Brazilian’s signature taunt after connecting with Trenton Irwin for a 32-yard touchdown pass during the Cincinnati Bengals‘ game with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Joe Burrow with the signature Alex Pereira taunt 🏹🗿 pic.twitter.com/UtJnyqGrbs — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) November 12, 2023

Alex Pereira Joins an Elite Group of UFC Stars

Despite only having seven fights inside the Octagon, Alex Pereira is now among the elite as just the eighth fighter in the promotion’s 30-year history to claim titles in two different weight classes. That list includes:

Current featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski had two opportunities to join that list this year, challenging 155-pound titleholder Islam Makhachev at both UFC 284 and UFC 294. ‘The Great’ came up short, suffering a somewhat controversial unanimous decision victory followed by a much more decisive first-round knockout.