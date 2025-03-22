Video – Belgian MMA Fighter Fends Off 4 Attackers Over a Parking Dispute in Thailand

A Belgian MMA fighter found himself going toe-to-toe with a group of Indian tourists.

At around midnight on Sunday, March 16, Maxim Arbil, a 22-year-old Belgian mixed martial artist, and his Thai wife were trying to return to the condominium in Pattaya, Thailand when they found that the entrance was blocked by a vehicle owned by a group of Indian tourists. After waiting for some time, frustration grew, leading to a verbal argument that escalated into a physical one.

Minutes later, two more Indian men joined their friends, turning it into a group assault.

“We just wanted to get through,” Arbil’s wife told Khaosod English. “They were blocking the entrance, and my boyfriend tried to talk to them, but it escalated quickly.”

At the time of the brawl, only one security guard was on duty at the condominium entrance. Too intimidated to intervene in the situation, Arbil was left to fight alone.

The scuffle reportedly lasted about 20 minutes, catching the attention of bystanders and, ultimately, local law enforcement officers.

“They couldn’t beat my boyfriend because he’s bigger and has boxing experience. He loves Muay Thai, so he had the advantage,” she said. “After about 20 minutes, police officers arrived to break up the fight, rescue workers came to provide assistance, and a police report was filed.”

In the end, neither party opted to press charges.