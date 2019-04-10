New Footage Surfaces Of Conor McGregor Phone-Smashing Incident

Last month, UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested in Miami for smashing a fan’s phone on the ground and stealing it.

The incident occurred outside a club early in the morning of March 11. Apparently, the fan, 22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak, was taking a video of the Irish star outside. McGregor slapped the phone out of Abdirzak’s hand, stomped on it, picked it up, and took it.

Some footage from nearby onlookers leaked out online. However, we now have some better security camera video from the establishment to pass along courtesy of TMZ.

Check it out:

Abdirzak sued McGregor over the debacle, but the case was later dismissed. It’s likely that a settlement was reached outside of court.

Now, McGregor only has to deal with the felony robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges that stem from the altercation. He was recently granted a trial date of May 13 at a hearing today. McGregor was not present at the hearing.