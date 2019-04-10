Conor McGregor’s Next Court Date Confirmed

Conor McGregor has his next court date set in Miami-Dade County.

According to ESPN, McGregor’s case for robbery and criminal mischief charges was assigned a May 13 trial date by Judge Spencer Multack during an arraignment hearing today. McGregor was not present.

Last month, the MMA star filed a plea of not guilty to the charges. He’s potentially facing a maximum sentence of six years in prison. The charges stem from an alleged incident on March 11 where McGregor smashed a man’s phone outside the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami. He then walked off with the device.

The man, 22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak, later filed a civil suit against McGregor. That suit was dropped this week, leading most to believe a settlement had been reached.

It’s been a tumultuous couple of months for McGregor. He went through this arrest after his Brooklyn assault charges had barely been cleared. He then retired and became embroiled in a highly personal social media beef with rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Topping it off, reports came that McGregor was under investigation for both sexual assault and assaulting a bar patron in his native Dublin.

Just another month in the life of MMA’s biggest star. But he’s going to need a win at some point to stay on top of the mountain. Or, at least you’d think he would.