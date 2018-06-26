Nevada Judge Refuses Request To Increase Nick Diaz’ Bail

Nevada Judge Amy Chelini struck down a Clark County (Nevada) District Attorney’s office representative’s motion to have Nick Diaz’s bail increased to $100,000 today (Tues. June 26, 2018).

Diaz’s attorney was in court today to represent the 34-year-old former UFC welterweight title challenger. Diaz himself was not present for the hearing. This all stems from an alleged domestic violence incident on May 24th.

The Stockton native is being accused of one count of battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation. That is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He is also accused of one count of battery constituting domestic violence, which is punishable by fines, counseling and community service.

Diaz is currently free on a $18,000 bond and is due in court July 10th at 8 A.M. PT. He has also been ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim.

Per the domestic violence report, local police were called to a home in Las Vegas on May 24th. They found a woman who was visibly in a large amount of pain and couldn’t walk. She later claimed she was assaulted by Diaz after an argument about his infidelity.

She also claimed Diaz had been doing cocaine and had become violent over the past several days. The woman then claimed Diaz grabbed her by the head and slammed her to the floor. She hit her head before trying to escape but was caught near the pool and slammed to the ground again, allegedly injuring her hip.

Police found Diaz inside the house with an unresponsive female. Authorities later determined Diaz was the “primary aggressor” and arrested him on domestic violence charges. One friend who was at the house confirmed an argument between Diaz and the woman, who she said pushed Diaz.

A police officer interviewed the alleged victim at a hospital afterwards and said the details of the assault changed from her initial claims. She claims Diaz grabbed her by the throat for about 30 seconds before she felt like she was going to pass out. Then she allegedly hit her hip on the pool after Diaz pushed her near it.

One of Diaz’s friends and business partners claims that the alleged victim is an “insane” stalker.

The Clark County District Attorney’s office representative argued that due to the severity of the crime Diaz’s bail should be increased to $100,000. Diaz’s attorney, Ross Goodman, countered by saying the alleged victim’s injuries weren’t consistent with her story.

Judge Chelini refused the Clark County District Attorney’s office representative’s request and said she “can’t fathom” a reason to increase Diaz’s bail higher than the standard already set by the court. She also agreed that there were some inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s injuries and story.

She then said that Diaz wouldn’t be treated any differently due to his occupation (via MMA Junkie):

“I don’t care,” she said. “He’s going to be treated the same way everybody else is.”