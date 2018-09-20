Neutral Arbitrator Hands Jon Jones Additional Punishment

A neutral arbitrator has handed Jon Jones an additional punishment. Now the former two-time light heavyweight champion must do three months of community service in addition to the 15-month suspension he received yesterday.

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster told MMAjunkie that the commission expected an 18-month term. Foster called the punishment “agreeable, in concept” but added the community service to close the gap.

Its unclear at this time when Jones will need to complete his community service by, Foster added.

CSAC’s Initial Ruling

Jones went before the CSAC in Febuarary to answer for his failed drug test at UFC 214 in Anaheim, Califonia. Jones repeatedly claimed that he didn’t knowingly take an oral steroid despite it being found in his system.

But he didn’t dispute the commission’s findings, either. Despite Jones’ best efforts, the commission ruled to revoked his fight license, fined him $205,000, and overturned his win against Cormier. He was stripped of the title for the second time.

Foster added that Jones could re-apply for a new fight license when a concurrent case with USADA concluded.

Considering Jones was looking at a maximum of a four-year suspension for his second anti-doping violation from USADA, a 15-month suspension feels like a massive victory for “Bones” and his team.

Interestingly enough, before Jones headed into arbitration, USADA agreed to reduce his suspension by 30 months in exchange for “substantial assistance” in other potential anti-doping cases that lead to prosecution.

‘Bones’ Can Return Soon

So what all this means is that Jones is essentially free to fight. If you combine the 30-month ‘discount’ he got with another clause for a reduction based on his degree of fault; he now faces a 15-month suspension retroactive to the July 28 date he tested positive.

“The independent arbitrator found that Jon Jones was not intentionally cheating in this case, and while we thought 18 months was the appropriate sanction given the other circumstances of the case, we respect the arbitrator’s decision and believe that justice was served,” USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement.

Jones’ suspension officially expires Oct. 28, 2018.