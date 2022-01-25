Neil Young has threatened to remove all his music from Spotify unless they de-platform Joe Rogan, who he has accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Young posted an open letter, which has since been deleted, to his management and record that demanded his music be taken off of Spotify.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young wrote. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” Young added. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Young previously removed his music from the platform in 2019, claiming the sounds quality on the service was too low. The musician later backtracked and put his music on back on Spotify.

Neil Young Join The Long List Of People To Come For Joe Rogan

Rogan was recently targeted by a 270-strong coalition of doctors, physicians and scientists co-signed an open letter to Spotify accusing the UFC commentator of spreading misinformation on his podcast.

“With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence,” the letter reads. “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

Do you think Spotify will side with Neil Young or Joe Rogan?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.