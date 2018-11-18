Neil Magny Reacts To UFC Argentina Knockout Loss

As usual, Neil Magny was all class after his loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio in the UFC Fight Night Argentina main event on Saturday (Nov. 17, 2018). Magny found himself in trouble early on when he ate a near-perfect jab to the eye. This forced Magny to be on the defensive for much of the fight.

Ponzinibbio is an all-action straightforward kind of fighter. When he noticed Magny was in trouble, the Argentinian went full bore in an effort to end the fight. He managed to do so in the fourth round.

Magny offered his reaction to reporters at the UFC Fight Night 140 post-fight press conference:

“I think it’s pretty obvious (I’m) beat up. Beat up and disappointed. Obviously, it wasn’t my night. … His power was impressive. Whether it was a jab or a cross or a hook, I was still looking up wondering where that punch came from. He has speed in his hands, power in his hands, and precision with his punches.”

Although Magny didn’t get the result he was looking for, he was forced to dig deep. T

The amount of damage Ponzinibbio inflicted on Magny via leg kicks would have forced many lesser fighters to quit. Despite the obvious damage, he said he never would have quit. He also wouldn’t want his corner to call it: