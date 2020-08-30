After a dominant victory over former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler earlier tonight at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic, Neil Magny is ready to get right back in the octagon again as soon as possible.

Speaking to ESPN’s Paul Felder after the fight, Neil was informed of his record amount of wins in the welterweight division and shared his plans to fight in 2020 for a fourth time as soon as possible.

"Let's not waste a lot of time here. We got plenty more months left in the year; let's get me another fight this year and make a run for that title."@NeilMagny is already in elite company on the all-time welterweight wins list, but now he wants the belt to match 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1vrR2HsT5Y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 30, 2020

Before his most recent victory, Magny had earnt back to back wins in 2020 over Li Jingliang and Anthony Rocco Martin. The welterweight was originally scheduled to face off against Geoff Neal before Neal was forced to pull out due to injury. After Magny’s victory over Lawler, Neal took to twitter hinting that he would still like to match up against Magny.

Good win @NeilMagny See you soon 👊🏾 — Geoff (handzofsteel) Neal (@handzofsteelmma) August 30, 2020

With this win Magny moves closer, just two wins away from tying Georges St Pierre for the most wins inside the welterweight division of all time. Magny shared that it was a great feeling to have his name spoke in the same sentence as greats like St Pierre.

“Man it feels great, leading up to this week i was being put in categories with guys like Matt Hughes, Georges St Pierre and here tonight fighting Robbie Lawler. Man i’m doing the right things and i’m going the right direction it’s only a matter of time until i am the world champion.”

With this win Magny will likely enter the top ten of the welterweight rankings and it remains to be seen who he will face next.