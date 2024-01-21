Neil Magny Mounts Epic Comeback Against Mike Malott With Seconds Left on the Clock – UFC 297 Highlights

Welterweight gatekeeper Neil Magny made an early case for Comeback of the Year at UFC 297.

Stepping into enemy territory against Canadian fan favorite Mike Malott, things looked dire for Magny in the early going as he ate a series of brutal calf kicks in the opening round. Things did not improve in the second round with ‘Proper’ controlling the action on the ground following a successful takedown attempt. Malott managed to mount Magny and reigned down a series of strikes, but Magny’s defense allowed him to survive the onslaught.

Clearly behind on the scorecards, Magny pushed the pace in the third, pressing Malott against the cage and scoring a much-needed takedown. With his opponent beginning to fatigue, Magny poured it on. Moving into mount, the ‘Haitian Sensation’ dropped a series of uncontested strikes as the clock continued to tick.

With only seconds left, Malott was unable to do anything other than cover up and attempt to absorb the strikes Magny was delivering. That was enough for the referee to step in and call for the stoppage with only 15 seconds to go in the contest.

Official Result: Neil Magny def. Mike Malott via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:45 of Round 3.

