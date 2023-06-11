Fans in Rogers Arena couldn’t contain themselves during hometown hero Mike Malott’s walkout during the UFC 289 main card on Saturday night.

Mike Malott, a native of Ontario, scored his third straight win inside the Octagon by submitting welterweight standout Adam Fugitt in the second round. However, all anyone could talk about on social media was a somewhat scary situation during Malott’s walk to the cage when a guardrail separating fans from the fighters collapsed, sending attendees crashing to the concrete as Malott was moments away from his matchup.

Mike Malott Stays Undefeated Inside the Octagon

Fortunately, nobody involved in the incident appeared to be injured. And you can’t help but notice the way Malott walks past the scene completely unfazed by the sea of humanity surrounding him. Clearly, ‘Proper’ was in the zone and nothing was going to throw his concentration off. That mindset obviously served him well as he extended his record to 3-0 inside the Octagon and 10-1-1 overall.

Mike Malott wasn’t the only man to score a highlight-reel-worthy finish at UFC 289. Former lightweight world champion Charles Oliveira bounced back in a big way in the co-main event, earning a first-round TKO against streaking 155-pounder Beneil Dariush. The win will likely put ‘Do Bronx’ on course for a rematch with reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev later this year.

Elsewhere, two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes dominated Irene Aldana in the evening’s main event. After securing the unanimous decision, ‘The Lioness’ announced that she is officially retiring from mixed martial arts, vacating both her bantamweight and featherweight titles in the process.

