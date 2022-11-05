Neil Magny rallies, stops Daniel Rodriguez with late D’Arce choke – UFC Vegas 64 Highlights

Perennial UFC welterweight contender, Neil Magny is back to winning ways — and can now officially call himself the most winningest fighting in the history of the weight class, surpassing former undisputed champion, Georges St-Pierre with tonight’s co main event D’Arce choke win against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64.

Magny, who entered tonight’s fight against Californian striker, Rodriguez grasping a stunning 19 welterweight wins in his UFC tenure — chalked up win number 20 tonight, and surpassed St-Pierre subsequently, as the most winningest welterweight in the history of the weight class in the UFC.

Struggling with the heavy hands of Rodriguez throughout their three round co-main event, Magny managed to latch onto the veteran’s neck at the fence in the third round — initially threatening with an anaconda choke.

Snapping Rodriguez to the mat and switching his grip, Magny settled for a D’Arce choke, snatching up the leg and forcing the submission in the final frame.

Below, catch the highlights from Neil Magny’s submission win over Daniel Rodriguez