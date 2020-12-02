Neil Magny is game to fight Khamzat Chimaev on short notice.

Chimaev was set to take on his biggest test yet in Leon Edwards in a welterweight headliner at UFC Vegas 17 on December 19. However, it was revealed Tuesday that Edwards had to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19.

While it wasn’t a big blow to the card given how stacked it was, many in the combat sports world were disappointed. After all, Chimaev has become a major attraction ever since his UFC debut earlier this year while a fight with Edwards would have truly been a true test of his abilities.

However, Magny is offering to save the day.

The perennial welterweight contender would call for a short-notice fight with Chimaev soon after the news broke about Edwards.

“5 round fight in 2 weeks, wouldn’t be the first for me! Holla at me @ufc”

Of course, Magny had previously called for a fight with Chimaev.

UFC president Dana White even confirmed as much stating that the American was the only one to actually step forward. In the end, it never came to fruition with Chimaev instead getting Edwards.

Maybe now is the time to finally pull the trigger on the Magny fight.

What do you think of Magny offering to step in against Chimaev?