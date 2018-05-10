National Labor Board Could Intervene In Leslie Smith’s UFC Case

Former UFC fighter Leslie Smith’s complaint she lodged with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) against the UFC could be quickly addressed should the national board grant her injunctive relief.

Smith’s case stems from her being released from her UFC contract after not accepting a catchweight fight with opponent Aspen Ladd after Ladd failed to make weight for their scheduled bout last month. But it’s Smith’s involvement in organizing a fighters’ union that really seems to have been the issue, making her case even stronger against the world’s leading MMA promotion.

Smith contends the UFC created a culture of fear, and the labor board will seek a temporary injunction “against (the UFC) in federal district courts to stop unfair labor practices while the case is being litigated before administrative law judges and the Board.”

Smith’s attorney Lucas Middlebrook plans on proving that Smith’s firing is just another example of the UFC’s nefarious business practices, also citing “a drop off in authorization cards being signed by fighters since Smith’s departure, a decrease in attendance at union meetings and statements made by (fellow UFC) employees showing they “fear losing their jobs.”

Middlebrook further contended via MMA Fighting:

“[UFC parent company] ZUFFA, with the termination of Ms. Smith, has delivered an unlawful message to the remainder of its fighter employees, which is: dare to form, join or assist a union and you too will accompany Ms. Smith not fighting in the UFC,”

The previously No. 9-ranked Smith happens to be heavily involved with Project Spearhead, which works to organize professional fighters. Clearly, a fighters’ union isn’t in the UFC’s best interest, so Smith’s firing seems awfully fishy considering her efforts in unionizing the sport.

UFC President Dana White was rather dismissive of Smith and her complaint to the National Labor Relations Board recently, shrugging it off entirely by saying it was “somebody else’s problem.”

The crux of Smith’s complaint is whether UFC fighters are employees or independent contractors.

If the NLRB grants Smith injunctive relief, we could have that answer sooner than later.