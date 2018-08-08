Nate Diaz Sends Another Cryptic Tweet Blasting UFC

The ongoing issues between UFC management and Nate Diaz continue after the longtime UFC star took to his official Twitter account to post yet another cryptic tweet.

Diaz is set to meet Dustin Poirier in a lightweight showdown at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event but there appears to be issues with making this fight happen as, after the UFC 25 Anniversary press conference, Diaz went on record by stating that he’s not sure if he will fight at this event.

The issue that he had all came down to the fact that at the end of that press conference ending with the announcement of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov fighting former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor at the upcoming UFC 229 event.

This is when Diaz stated that he might not fight at the event and then on Tuesday night, Diaz posted an odd tweet that got people talking as he wrote the following on the social media platform, “I can’t commit when they actin like ****….”

I can’t commit when they actin like ****…. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 8, 2018

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The main card is slated to air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.