Nate Diaz Talks Potential Fights With Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor

For now, it appears that Nate Diaz is not looking past Jorge Masvidal for any possible future opponent.

Diaz and Masvidal collide for the BMF title in the UFC 244 headliner which takes place Saturday in Madison Square Garden, New York. It’s entirely possible that the winner of the fight could get the next crack at the welterweight title.

However, Diaz seems to be more interested in fighting guys similar to Masvidal who excite him. There are options outside his division as well. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of them with the pair having an altercation in the past well.

However, the Stockton native has no interest in fighting Nurmagomedov:

“No, not interested in that fight at all,” Diaz said at a recent media scrum before referencing his altercation with the Dagestan native. “I’m done with that. I’m done. I already beat him, I already beat him.”

Then, of course, there’s the lucrative trilogy fight with Conor McGregor. Many thought that would have been the ideal option for Diaz for his initial comeback. For his part, he would have preferred to have had the trilogy immediately back in 2016.

But for now, he’ll wait and see how things unfold in the future:

“Whenever it’s going to happen in the future, it’s going to happen in the future,” he added. “They’re playing me like I was sitting there waiting for that fight forever but i wasn’t.

“I would have liked it immediately but when it wasn’t immediate, I’m like ‘what, I’m going to chase you around?’ I don’t give a f*ck. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to play out how it plays out.”

Do you want to see Diaz face Nurmagomedov or McGregor at any point?