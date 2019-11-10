Nate Diaz Takes Shot At Jorge Masvidal After Denying Retirement Rumors

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz is nowhere near retired. In fact, the Stockton native just took a shot at Jorge Masvidal one week removed from their meeting at UFC 244 in New York City.

Diaz posted a photo from he and Masvidal’s fight, saying it was in that moment that “Gamebred” realized he no longer wanted to be in the fight anymore.

“This is the time in the fight where him and I realized he didn’t wanna be in this fight anymore.”

This is the time in the fight

where him and I realized he didn’t wanna be in this fight anymore. pic.twitter.com/Ehiw5ryObG — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 10, 2019

Masvidal vs. Diaz was called off after the third round by a doctor. The ringside physician determined that the cuts Diaz sustained were too severe to continue. It was a very controversial decision, and Diaz called for an immediate rematch.

However, UFC president Dana White said he had no interest in making the rematch given how dominant Masvidal was up until the stoppage. Soon after, Diaz posted a cryptic message on Instagram, which led many to believe he’s retiring.

“F*ck a rematch this sh*t was over before it started I’m goin on out on tour Peace out fight game”

However, in a follow-up with ESPN, Diaz cleared up the rumors, suggesting he’s not retired and is ready to fight immediately.

“Who said I was retired? I’ll fight tonight,” Diaz said.

What do you think about Diaz suggesting Masvidal didn’t want to be in the fight anymore before the stoppage?