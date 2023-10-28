Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz Says Tyson Fury lost His Fight with Ngannou, accuses commentators of being biased

Nate Diaz was none-too-thrilled with Francis Ngannou’s controversial split decision loss to Tyson Fury on Saturday night.

After months of build-up, the former UFC heavyweight champion made his pro boxing debut in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, squaring off with one of the most celebrated strikers in the sport today, Tyson Fury. ‘The Predator’ stepped into the squared circle as a +750 underdog, but those odds quickly flipped when Ngannou managed to knock Fury to the canvas in the third round with a counter-left.

The tide seemingly turned from that point with Fury struggling to get anything going and looking flat-out exhausted in the later rounds. Despite that, ‘The Gypsy King’ still managed to walk away with his undefeated record intact, besting Francis Ngannou via split decision.

Many within the MMA community were quick to cry foul, including former UFC superstar Nate Diaz who shared his unfiltered thoughts on the somewhat sketchy decision.

“Tyson Fury lost and the boxing commentary biased af dumbasses they need to learn how to box,” Diaz wrote on X.

Fans online were quick to point out that Diaz himself was knocked down and defeated by social media star Jake Paul during their ten-round scrap in August. “You got dropped by a YouTuber, who you telling to go learn how to box,” one user quipped.

Tyson Fury Narrowly Escapes with a win over Francis ngannou

Through 10 rounds of action, Tyson Fury had outlanded Francis Ngannou 71 to 59. Total strikes thrown were fairly even with ‘The Predator’ at 231 compared to Fury’s 223, giving ‘The Gypsy King’ a slight advantage in the total percentage of strikes landed. Ngannou landed five more power strikes than Fury, though he did throw 30 more power shots than his opposition.

With his undefeated record still alive, Tyson Fury will now turn his attention to a long-awaited heavyweight title unification clash with Oleksandr Usyk. Fury has already agreed to the bout which could take place as early as December 23, 2023, a mere eight weeks removed from his 30-minute tussle with Francis Ngannou.