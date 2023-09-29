The long-awaited heavyweight championship fight between incumbent WBC champion, Tyson Fury, and current WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk appears closer to fruition as it has been, with multiple reports confirming both men have signed on the dotted line ahead of a planned December 23. championship fight in Saudi Arabia.

Fury, the current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, most recently headlined a December card in London last year against three-time foe, Derek Chisora, defending his championship in a tenth round TKO win over the championship challenger.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have put pen to papers on contracts for a fight

And just next month, the Morecambe striker is set to fight former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou in a 10-round professional boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And just 8 weeks later according to multiple reports this evening, Fury will tangle with Ukraine favorite, Usyk in a heavyweight title fight.

“Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have signed contracts for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight in Saudi Arabia, multiple sources told ESPN,” Mike Coppinger posted on his official X account. “Fight could take palce Dec. 23 or sometime in January, sources said. Fury first meets Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia.”

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have signed contracts for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight in Saudi Arabia, multiple sources told ESPN.



Fight could take place Dec. 23 or sometime in January, sources said. Fury first meets Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/iVCSZ64Tsv — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 29, 2023

Himself featuring just recently atop a card in Poland, Ukrainian striker, Usyk managed to successfully retain his above-mentioned championship straps with a stunning ninth round KO win over British championship challenger, Daniel Dubios.

The victory came off the back of a notable doubleheader against former two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua – whom he managed to turn in consecutive decision victories over in 2021 and 2022.

Winning world heavyweight titles against the legendary, Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015, Fury would score two back-to-back knockout wins over former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder in 2020, and 2021, before defeating fellow British heavyweight, Dillian Whyte in April of last year with a thunderous sixth round TKO stoppage at Wembley Stadium.

Who wins: Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk?