Nate Diaz didn’t hold back when reacting to Conor McGregor’s request for two custom belts to be on the line when he squares off against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor vs. Poirier III became official this week. The July 10 show went on sale yesterday and sold all 20,800 tickets in seconds.

After the success of UFC 264 ticket sales ‘Notorious’ requested the promotion make another custom belt to go alongside “The McGregor Belt” which is apparently already in creation.

“Let’s do two belts actually @ufc,” McGregor wrote on social media. “Champ Champ always does two. We’ve got “The McGregor Belt” currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new “RMF” belt. “The Richest Motherfucker Belt”. This way we can put both the rubies and the emeralds to good use.”

Let’s do two belts actually @ufc. Champ Champ always does two. We’ve got “The McGregor Belt” currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new “RMF” belt.

“The Richest Motherfucker Belt”.

This way we can put both the rubies and the emeralds to good use. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2021

Diaz mockingly advised the UFC to make the custom belts for McGregor, he wrote.

“@ufc go ahead and make this lil bitch a belt or 2 with rubies or whatever he wants on it i think he really needs it I need his confidence hi so he can do well so go ahead and make the belt if you would like too And go out there and gettem champ..”

@ufc go ahead and make this lil bitch a belt or 2 with rubies or whatever he wants on it i think he really needs it

I need his confidence hi so he can do well so go ahead and make the belt if you would like too



And go out there and gettem champ.. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 17, 2021

The animosity between Diaz and McGregor is still very clear. Diaz became the first man to beat the Irishman inside the Octagon when they squared off at UFC 196.

The fan favourite was able to withstand early pressure from McGregor before picking up a second-round submission win.

McGregor got his revenge at UFC 202 taking home a majority decision win after going to war with Diaz over five rounds.

A trilogy fight still seems very much in play. It appears Diaz wants to keep his rivals confidence high so he can beat Poirier before setting up that fight. First, Diaz is set to take on top welterweight contender, Leon Edwards, at UFC 262.

Do you want to see Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor III?