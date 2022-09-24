Nate Diaz reacts to Khamzat Chimaev moving to middleweight: “I retired you from 170 dumb f**k”

Following Khamzat Chimaev apparent confirmation that he will be making the move up in weight to 185lbs, Nate Diaz has reacted, claiming he retired ‘Borz’ from the welterweight division.

Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz were set to face off in a main event welterweight clash at UFC 279. However, Chimaev missed weight by 7.5lbs, which resulted in the fight being scrapped. Both Diaz and Chimaev faced different opponents, whom they both bested.

But the question remained, how could Chimaev continue on at welterweight when he missed weight by such a significant margin?

That question appeared to be recently answered by a Twitter post from Chimaev himself. ‘Borz’ simply posted ‘185.’

1 8 5 👊🏼💥 pic.twitter.com/urOK6BPayG — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 23, 2022

Nate Diaz has since responded with his own post. The now former UFC fighter was less the complimentary to the undefeated ‘Borz,’ stating: “Duh I retired u from 170 dumb f**k.”

Nate Diaz weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev's move to middleweight 👀 (via @NateDiaz209) pic.twitter.com/vdfHZVirug — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 23, 2022

It seems likely Khamzat Chimaev will now face off against Paulo Costa at middleweight. The two men had an altercation in the UFC PI during the UFC 279 fight week that was captured on camera and quickly circulated across social media. Costa has since appeared on shows such as The MMA Hour to further reiterate his desire to fight Chimaev next.

As for Nate Diaz, a move to the world of boxing seems the most likely next step. Jake Paul is the obvious opponent, with the controversial YouTuber set to face off against Anderson Silva in the coming months. Silva is also a potential option, as are the likes of Tyron Woodley, KSI, Floyd Mayweather and many more.

Who would you like to see Nate Diaz fight next?