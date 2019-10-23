Nate Diaz Releases Epic Hype Promo For UFC 244 (Video)

Spread the word!













Next month, the UFC will kick off November with, arguably, the biggest mixed martial arts (MMA) event of the year. UFC 244 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden on November 2.

In the main event, fan-favorite no-nonsense welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will collide. The winner will be awarded the one-off Baddest Mother F*cker Championship, with none other than Hollywood mega-star and WWE legend The Rock wrapping the belt around the winner’s waist himself.

Ahead of the matchup, Diaz has released an epic hype promo for the PPV event on his official YouTube channel, which has received tremendous reviews from the MMA community. Check it out here:

Diaz ended a three-year layoff from Octagon action earlier this year when he fought Anthony Pettis at UFC 242. Diaz won the contest via unanimous decision, calling out Masvidal after his victory. Masvidal is on a two-fight knockout streak over the likes of Darren Till and Ben Askren. A potential victory would be massive for either man, and could very well earn the winner a welterweight title opportunity next. One thing is for certain, these two will put on a fight to remember come fight night in New York.

What do you think of Diaz’s UFC 244 promo? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!