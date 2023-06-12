A former challenger for symbolic BMF championship spoils, UFC lightweight alum, Nate Diaz has hit out at the upcoming title fight between former interim titleholders, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 in July – claiming neither fighter “fit the criteria” of deserving BMF status.

Diaz, a veteran of the UFC and former lightweight title challenger, exited the organization back in November of last year, managed to depart the Octagon with a win – defeating former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson with a fourth round guillotine choke submission triumph.

Himself fighting for BMF championship spoils back in November 2019, Stockton favorite, Diaz fought former welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal at Madison Square Garden at UFC 244 – ultimately dropping a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss in New York City.

Nate Diaz scoffs at Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje BMF fight next month

And sharing his thoughts on next month’s UFC 291 headliner between Poirier and Gaethje – which features BMF spoils up for grabs, Diaz has scoffed at the two participants who are competing for the accolade.

“Yeah, I don’t feel they [Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje] fit the criteria [to fight for a BMF championship],” Nate Diaz said during a recent Q&A session. “I’m good. Yeah, they’re dorks.”

“(Dustin) Poirier, and (Justin) Gaethje, right?” Nate Diaz questioned. “What’re you talking about?” (Transcribed by MMA News)

First fighting back in April 2018 in the main event of UFC Fight Night Glendale, former interim lightweight champion, Poirier handed Gaethje an eventual fourth round standing TKO loss on enemy territory.

Last time out, Poirier submitted former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler at UFC 281 in November of last year with a third round rear-naked choke win.

As for Gaethje, the veteran fan-favorite landed himself back in the winner’s enclosure with a close, majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 back in March in a co-main event clash in England.