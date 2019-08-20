Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Fight Betting Odds Released

Spread the word!













Betting odds have finally been released for a potential scrap between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz called out “Gamebred” this past weekend after his unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of the UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) in Anaheim, California. According to Bovada.lv, Diaz would enter the contest at even odds, while Masvidal sits at -120.

The Stockton fan-favorite ended a three-year layoff this past weekend against Pettis. He hadn’t picked up a victory since his 2016 victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 196. Diaz was the first man to defeat “The Notorious” under the UFC banner, submitting the Irishman via rear-naked choke in the second round.

They rematched in one of the biggest fights the promotion has ever seen several months later at UFC 202. There, McGregor took home the Majority Decision win in an extremely close back-and-forth contest. As for Masvidal, he has been on a tear as of late. “Gamebred” is coming off two vicious back-to-back knockout victories. The first coming earlier this year in London, where he knocked out Darren Till in the second round of their main event meeting.

He then recorded the fastest knockout in UFC history, destroying Ben Askren with a flying knee in five seconds at UFC 239. Masvidal and Diaz are two of the sport’s biggest anti-heroes and fan-favorites at the moment. Hopefully, the Las Vegas-based promotion can make the fight happen before the end of the year.

What do you think about the betting odds for Diaz vs. Masvidal? Who are you picking?