Nate Diaz Has “Accepted” a Boxing Match Against Jake Paul Post-Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Withdrawal

Nate Diaz has intimated that he will be stepping into the ring with Jake Paul for a rematch after Paul’s bout with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fell out. After ‘Tank’ was removed from the planned fight for next week following allegations of domestic abuse, ‘The Problem Child’ is without a dance partner with Netflix looking to still get him on for a big bout before 2025 ends.

So many fighters from MMA and boxing came out to offer up their services to fight Paul for November 14th, which was the initially planned date for the Davis clash, and that included someone Paul has already fought. That combatant in question was Nate Diaz with the Stockton native taking to his personal social media to express the desire for a sequel clash with the combat sports disruptor, as Diaz said,

“Fight accepted. You’re dead.”

The initial Paul vs. Diaz fight took place in early August of 2023 with the former securing a knockdown during the bout on route to Paul earning a unanimous decision win over the prolific MMA fighter. Diaz did go on to secure a win under Queensberry Rules against Jorge Masvidal with a majority decision win in their boxing bout in July 2024.

Nate Diaz says he’s accepted Jake Paul’s fight offer 👀



Nate Diaz receives a response from Jake Paul

Nate Diaz threw his hat into the ring for this bout despite the announcement that Paul’s next contest would be at a new date and new location but the influencer fighter responded to his former rival’s recent statement. Taking to social media through the Most Valuable Promotions Instagram account, Paul shouted out Diaz in a positive way as one of the only fighters who was down on taking the short notice opportunity to fight him.

Jake Paul mentioned the respect he has for Diaz to be so game within such a tight timeline and used some pejoratives to describe other fighters who he felt were coming up with excuses to not sign a contract to fight him. That being said Paul mentioned that it was just not in the cards to run it back with Diaz now.

Nate Diaz has since come out to state that leading into the first Paul fight, he was dealing with an injury while also going on a multiple week bender where he claimed he was just over the whole thing. The reported idea is that Paul’s next fight will be realigned to mid-December but no news on who his opponent will be as of this writing.