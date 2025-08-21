Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Big Bout Reportedly Booked

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis are set for an exhibition boxing bout later on this year in another Netflix broadcast for ‘The Problem Child. News of this contest was first reported by Ring Magazine and this curious attraction is set for November 15th in a prizefight that will emanate from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Reporter Mike Coppinger revealed that Paul had been in talks with Anthony Joshua until talks “collapsed over network issues” to use Coppinger’s operative wording. Joshua has not competed since falling short in his pursuit of IBF heavyweight gold when he was stopped isndie the distance by Daniel Dubois. The fight reportedly is said to be contracted at 195 pounds in what is mapped out as a ten round affair.

Paul has competed as high as heavyweight in the boxing ring and usually plies his trade at cruiserweight with many of his pugilistic pursuits generally talking place in that 200-plus pound range. Conversely, Davis has collected lightweight gold as a sweet science practitioner and normally competes at 135 pounds under Queensberry Rules.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis’ roads leading to this reported fall fight

Rumblings of a Paul vs. Davis fight have been in the combat sports space dating back to earlier this year but the latter seemed to want to focus on a rematch with Lamont Roach after the two fought to a draw. Looking back at some comments that Paul made circa May, there was an expression that this fight would have to be an exhibition considering the gigantic weight discrepancy between the two fighters.

Jake Paul’s last outing saw him emerge victorious over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. after besting the former WBC middleweight champion on points in June. For Davis, he enters the ring for this circus attraction bout after many expected him to be on track for a Summer rematch with the aforementioned Roach.

If this reported November bout goes down, it will follow up from Paul’s last Netflix bout in November when he took part in a widely viewed clash with a nearly sixty year old Mike Tyson.