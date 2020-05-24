Nate Diaz Fires Back At Jon Jones With PED Accusation

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz fired back at Jon Jones with a PED accusation amid the ongoing GOAT discussion.

Conor McGregor sparked the debate when he claimed he was on his way to becoming the GOAT of the sport as he ranked himself second just behind Anderson Silva. Diaz responded soon after claiming he was the GOAT since he choked out McGregor in their first meeting.

Jon Jones — who many regard as a contender for the accolade — already took umbrage with McGregor’s rankings and decided to poke fun at Diaz’s post soon after.

“Now this guys the goat? This is just starting to get ridiculous 😩🤷🏾‍♂😆”

Diaz Fires Back At “Bones”

Diaz didn’t take too kindly to that post.

On Sunday, he retorted back by claiming nobody would remember Jones for his fights and hinted his legacy would be more about his failed drug tests.

“No ones gonna remember your fights 💉”

No ones gonna remember your fights 💉 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 24, 2020

Diaz has long been against the use of steroids and notably claimed everyone in the sport were on them. In this case, he is referring to Jones’ two failed drug tests in 2016 and 2017 that each saw him get suspended for a year. Let’s not forget the whole picogram episode, either.

Jones hasn’t responded at the time of writing, but it should only be a matter of time before he does given how active he is on social media in general.

What do you make of this new saga?