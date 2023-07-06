Ahead of his impending August professional boxing debut, former UFC welterweight contender and one-time lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz has urged fans and critics alike that he is not suffering from brain trauma – claiming that his infamous cadence and tone of voice has been one he has carried his entire career.

Diaz, a former welterweight contender under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from combat sports competition since he headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, landing a fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

Departing the organization in November of last year following the completion of his contractual obligations with the Dana White-led promotion, Diaz, the victor of The Ultimate Fighter 5 – has since booked a professional boxing bow against polarizing YouTuber, Jake Paul in August in Dallas, Texas.

Nate Diaz denies he is suffering from CTE ahead of his boxing debut

And addressing fan concerns regarding his condition ahead of his debut inside the squared circle, Diaz has assured fans that he is not suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

“I don’t really be eatin’ punches like they say,” Nate Diaz said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I bleed because of the forearms and elbows and sh*t cut me up but like I said, “i’ve been in a boxing gym and it might not look like it but I roll with a lot of these punches that anybody lands on me. I’m not just walking in like a meathead into punches. I’ve never been knocked out. I’ve never even really been f*ckin’ stunning stupid or nothing.”

“These f*ckers are talking about how I talk and I’ve got f*ckin’ CTE or some sh*t,” Nate Diaz explained. “I’m like, bro, I’ve been talking this way the whole motherf*ckin’ time. It’s got nothing to do with getting hit or none of that. I’m smarter now than ever.”