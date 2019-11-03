Nate Diaz Can ‘Already See The F*ckery Coming’ In Regards To Masvidal Rematch Snub

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz wants a rematch with Jorge Masvidal — however, he’s not holding his breath.

Diaz and Masvidal collided for the BMF title in the main event of UFC 244 on Saturday night. It was “Gamebred” who dominated proceedings throughout the fight as he dropped Diaz twice and also opened multiple cuts which left him bloodied.

That would lead to the end of the fight as just before the start of the fourth round, the doctor controversially put an end to the fight due to a cut near Diaz’s eye. Some have called for a rematch while others believe Masvidal was going to win regardless.

UFC president Dana White, in particular, is not too big on the idea of the rematch. And while Masvidal was open to running things back, Diaz is well-aware that he may not get a rematch:

“If you’re the baddest motherf*cker, you’re going to take that and win? It’s just like when I fought Conor,” Diaz said at the post-fight press conference. “It was a win, it was fair game. But I wasn’t finished, he knows I wasn’t finished. I was ready to rock. That’s my plan. That’s my next move. I would love to run it back. That’s the only thing I want to do.

“But I can already see the f*ckery coming. I know how this game works. I give all the rematches and make names for these people. I believe I was responsible for this whole shit. I brought the President. Straight up. I believe it’s fair and hopefully they don’t throw a bunch of money and clout Jorge’s way to do something else.”

Despite the way the contest ended, Diaz still has respect for Masvidal. However, he maintained that he’s coming for him.

“He deserves everything he gets. He’s a great fighter, been around for a long time. … Jorge Masvidal, I’m coming for you. That’s my plan from here on out.”

