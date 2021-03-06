Nate Diaz took aim at Conor McGregor exactly five years on from their first fight at UFC 196.

On March 5, 2016, Diaz became the first man to beat McGregor inside the Octagon.

McGregor was originally supposed to fight Rafael Dos Anjos for lightweight gold at UFC 196.

The Brazilian was forced out of the bout with an injury.

Diaz stepped in to fight McGregor in a late notice welterweight main event.

‘Notorious’ started well early but his powerful left hand that knocked everyone else out did not have the same impact on the infamously tough Diaz.

By round two The Irishman looked gassed. Diaz hit and hurt him with a straight punch. McGregor uncharacteristically shot for a takedown and was quickly made to pay as Diaz reversed the position, dropped ground, and pound before locking up the rear-naked choke submission win.

The pair would later rematch at UFC 202, going to war over five pulsating rounds.

McGregor ultimately emerged the winner via majority decision.

BT Sports social media specialist, Chamatkar Sandhu, reflected on UFC 196 by posting side-by-side images of McGregor making featherweight for his title shot against Jose Aldo and weighing in at 168lbs to fight Diaz just a few months later. McGregor responded: “Done it all, still here.”

Done it all, still here. https://t.co/mSuJHaN4O4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 5, 2021

Diaz was quick to take shots at McGregor who is set for a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier after being knocked out by ‘The Diamond’ at UFC 257 earlier this year.

“I fucked you up and u never got it back but u acted like u did now u get a rematch every time u get your ass beat like a spoiled Little bitch would I’ve done it all and I’m still here plus the guy who just beat ur ass is a scared Lil bitch also fuck u both #realfighter”

