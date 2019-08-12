Nate Diaz Believes He’s One Of The Top Three Fighters In MMA Today

Spread the word!













Despite not fighting in nearly three years, Nate Diaz still believes he’s one of the top fighters in the entire UFC roster.

Diaz returns this Saturday at UFC 241 when he takes on Anthony Pettis in a welterweight encounter. It will be his first fight since August 2016 when he lost a close majority decision to Conor McGregor.

Much has happened since, but Diaz was certainly not waiting on a McGregor trilogy — rather, someone that interested him:

“I’m a top two fighter in the whole game right now still,” he told ESPN in a recent interview. “Three [with] Jon Jones. And that’s not fighting for three years. I don’t need to fight [McGregor or anyone else]. I sneeze a lot and everybody hears about it.”

Despite the long layoff, Diaz has remained in shape and even claims to have been training more than anyone who was regularly competing.

He was just waiting on the right fight to happen:

“I’ve been training these past three years more than anybody fighting,” he added. “If I’m going to be training with all my fighters for their fights, and training for a lifestyle — it’s my hobby. …I’ve been in living in a fight camp with no fights, so something needed to happen.”

Do you think Diaz is a top-three fighter in the UFC today?