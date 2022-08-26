Watch: 17-year-old Nate Diaz competes in a bare-knuckle MMA fight

Watch UFC welterweight Nate Diaz compete in a bare-knuckle MMA fight back when he was just 17.

Nate Diaz is now one of the biggest in all of MMA and has almost become this own entity, outside of rankings and belt but the Stockton native has had a long road here.

Diaz made his official professional debut back in 2004, Diaz is a true vet, fighting for the likes of Pancrase, Strikeforce and the WEC before his career in the UFC began. Diaz won The Ultimate Fighter Season 5 back in 2007.

Since then, Diaz has gone on to face the best of the best in any division he chooses to fight in. Diaz is a true pioneer of the sport, so it probably wouldn’t surprise you that a 17-year-old Diaz was competing in unlicensed bare-knuckle MMA fights.

Nate Diaz doing Nate Diaz things even at 17 in bare knuckle MMA pic.twitter.com/1jUPtsmjYX — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 25, 2022

After a few awkward exchanges on the feet, Diaz would shoot for a double, ending up in a front headlock but would quickly pass guard.

Diaz who switches to mount would reign down shots before he quickly saw the opportunity to snatch an arm, for an armbar. For his efforts, Diaz would win the match against an opponent, considerably older and bigger than him in just over a minute.

What’s next for Nate Diaz?

Diaz is scheduled to take on surging contender Khamzat Chimaev as the main event for UFC 279 on September 10th.

Diaz will be entering the fight at a near +700 underdog and most predict the bigger and younger Chimaev to dominate Diaz

This is potentially Diaz’s last fight in his UFC career, with the 37-year-old expressing interest in exploring other options and potentially a boxing match.

🐺 Khamzat Chimaev

💯 Nate Diaz



The official #UFC279 poster has dropped 🎨 pic.twitter.com/ECUOoyiDTe — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 20, 2022

Would you like to see Nate Diaz box?