Natan Levy responds to Kayne West’s anti-semitic comments: “If you’ve got a problem with me or my people, come see me”

Following his UFC Orlando victory over Genaro Valdez, Natan Levy has shared his thoughts on Kayne West’s recent anti-Semitic comments.

Levy was able to secure his second victory in the promotion last night when he beat Genaro Valdez via unanimous decision on the prelims of UFC Orlando.

Following on from his victory, Levy, who is a proud native of Israel was asked to share his views on the recent comments made by Kayne West and Kyrie Irving’s promotion of antisemitism views.

“I think life is too short to hate,” Levy said. “So, to all these hateful people, sucks for you. I pity you. And other than that, Kanye West, if you’ve got a problem with me or my people, come see me, bro.”

Natan Levy Reacts To Kanye West Anti-Semitic Viewpoints

Natan Levy remained calm during the questioning; however, the 31-year-old was still able to make his stance very clear on the recent uprise of anti-Semitic viewpoints being shared by individuals with such a large following.

“Trust me, I’ve noticed it. I get a lot of lovely DMs all the time. I am Jewish. It’s what I am, it’s what I was born. I’m very proud of it, and I will fight for it. I will fight for my people in the Octagon, or wherever need be. And I will not stand for anti-Semitism. I won’t stand for any racism, not around me. Don’t bully anybody around me, or I’m gonna find you.” (Transcribed by MMANews)

Despite being faced with such difficulties given the recent growth in this type of behavior, Levy will still be able to walk away considering the year a success. His debut in the promotion did not go to plan as he was defeated by Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision. Since then, Levy has earned himself two back-to-back victories after defeating Mike Breeden earlier this year and then closing it out with his most recent victory over Valdez.

What do you make of Natan Levy’s response to Kayne West’s comments?