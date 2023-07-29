Count it two straight victories for Serbian welterweight, Uros Medic — who lands his second consecutive TKO win tonight on the preliminary card of UFC 291, stopping Matthew Semelsberger with a third round spinning back-fist finish, after a back-and-forth war throughout their battle.

Starting with a slew of exchanges, Semelsberger managed to land his whopping tenth Octagon knockdown in the opening round, dropping Medic with a straight shot.

Sharing a blood-and-guts war for the next round, Medic, who boasts a 9-1 professional record off the back of tonight’s win over Semelsberger, managed to drop the latter with a massive spinning back-fist in the early goings, and followed up with a slew of ground strikes to finish Semelsberger.

Below, catch the highlights from Uros Medic’s win against Matthew Semelsberger