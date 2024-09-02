Myktybek Orolbai Hat: The Traditional Kalpak of Kyrgyzstan

ByTimothy Wheaton
Myktybek Orolbai Hat Kalpak

What’s the story behind Myktybek Orolbai Hat? All your questions about the UFC fighter Myktybek Orolbai and his traditional Kyrgyz hat. This hat is called the Kalpak and is a core tenant that represents the culture of Kyrgyzstan.

Myktybek Orolbai Hat: Kalpak

The Kakpak hat, worn by Myktybek Orolbai, is celebrated for its cultural significance and is included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Men traditionally wear it and has designs that can indicate the wearer’s age and social status. It is a national emblem of Kyrgyzstan, celebrated annually on March 5th as “Kalpak Day.”

Myktybek Orolbai UFC mma Hat Kalpak

Made from white felt, the kalpak is designed with four panels that symbolize the snow-capped peaks of Kyrgyzstan’s mountains. Its shape and white color represent purity and the majestic nature of the Kyrgyz landscape. The hat has black needlework, often including patterns with symbolic meanings. These patterns often represent elements such as air, water, earth, and fire.

READ MORE:  Jon Jones comfortable with legacy, declines Tom Aspinall fight: 'I’ll leave you with blue balls'
Kyrgyzstan 2

Myktybek Orolbai Hat the Kalpak is treated with great respect. There are strict cultural norms surrounding its use: it should not be placed on the ground or given away casually, as doing so is considered disrespectful. The kalpak is a symbol of Kyrgyz identity. The origins of this hat are not entirely clear.

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan Lifestyle

A significant portion still engaged in traditional nomadic lifestyles. The country has very close connections to the Mongolian empire ruler Genghis Khan. Today, the majority of Kyrgyz people live in cities, and all wear the Myktybek Orolbai hat the Kalpak.

Kyrgyzstan 1

Like many Central Asian countries, they have a rich tradition of wrestling. Wrestling remains a vital part of Kyrgyz culture. In Kyrgyz Kurosh, competitors face each other on a mat, gripping each other’s belts with both hands. The goal is to toss the opponent onto their back, similar to Sumo of Mongolian Bokh.

READ MORE:  Watch: Myktybek Orolbai Gets the Mortal Kombat Treatment in Viral Clip
Kyrgyzstan 2 1

That is everything you need to know about Myktybek Orolbai hat the Kalpak, a traditional Kyrgyz symbol worn by the UFC athlete.

READ MORE:  Israel Adesanya Reacts to Mohamed Salah’s Bow and Arrow Tribute

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts