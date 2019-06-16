Multiple Time BJJ World Champion To Make Debut At UFC Uruguay

Spread the word!













Multiple time BJJ world champion Rodolfo Vieira has signed with the UFC and will make his debut at the upcoming UFC Uruguay event.

Josh Gross of The Atheltic has reported that Vieira will make his first UFC appearance against Oskar Piechota at the show. The UFC has yet to make the fight announcement official.

Vieira (5-0) made his pro-MMA debut back in February 2017 where he has since won all of his fights via finish. He was most recently active under the ACB banner where he won three fights. His latest win came this past weekend when he submitted Vitaliy Nemchinov in the first-round at ACB 96.

On the flip side, Piechota (11-1-1) picked up a string of wins in the UFC before suffering the first loss of his career against Gerald Meerschaert last July. He hasn’t fought since then.

UFC Montevideo (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 14) is set to take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay The main card will air on ESPN+ . The preliminary card will also air on ESPN+.

The Las Vegas-based promotion has yet to announce the main event for this show. More bouts will be revealed in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card: