Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez Among 7 Fights Added To UFC Uruguay

A women’s strawweight bout between Tecia Torres and Marina Rodriguez headlines a number of fights that were announced Friday for UFC Uruguay.

The promotion’s debut event in Uruguay takes place August 10 at Antel Arena in Montevideo, and the card is starting to shape up. Torres is on a three-fight losing streak following decision defeats to Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and most recently, Weili Zhang.

She will look to bounce back with a win over the undefeated Brazilian, Rodriguez. The 32-year-old most recently out-pointed Jessica Aguilar earlier this year. She also earned a majority draw in her bout with Randa Markos last year.

Other notable fighters include former “Ultimate Fighter: Latin America” competitor Enrique Barzola, who will be looking to get back to winning ways against Bobby Moffett in a featherweight bout.

Women’s flyweight Rachael Ostovich also returns to action for the first time since January when she takes on Venezuela’s Veronica Macedo. Ostovich suffered a submission defeat to Paige VanZant in her last outing. Another women’s flyweight bout will see Ashlee Evans-Smith meet Brazilian prospect Taila Santos.

You can find all seven fights that were announced below:

Tecia Torres vs Marina Rodriguez

Ciryl Gane vs Raphael Pessoa Nunes

Taila Santos vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Enrique Barzola vs Bobby Moffett

Veronica Macedo vs Rachael Ostovich-Berdon

Rogerio Bontorin vs Raulian Paiva

Geraldo de Freitas vs Chris Gutierrez

There is no main event set for now. However, welterweight contender Vicente Luque recently put his name in the hat to headline the show, with Darren Till or Santiago Ponzinibbio being his choice of opponent.