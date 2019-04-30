Mother Of Conor McGregor’s Alleged Love Child Posts Racy Response To Haters

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has been in the media for everything except fighting as of late.

There was his arrest on robbery charges in Miami, his short-lived ‘retirement,’ and even sexual assault allegations. Another story that seems to have fallen by the wayside amidst all the chaos is McGregor’s alleged involvement with one Terri Murray.

Murray claimed earlier this year that was McGregor is the father of her one-year-old daughter Clodagh. She insisted he take a DNA test to prove it. For his part, McGregor denied being the father, instead claiming she had slept with one of his friends. It’s resulted in a ton of online backlash directed at Murray. But apparently, she’s ready to fire back at her haters.

Murray posted a racy pic of herself in some provocative clothing on her recently-reactivated Instagram account with the following message:

“My current situation thinking about all the f**** I give for your comments. (Peace and love emojis) always u see what i done there”.

Back On Social Media

Murray had previously deactivated her social media account due to the number of attacks she had received from McGregor fans online.

She maintained earlier this year that she didn’t want McGregor’s money as she was accused of, only for him to admit he was the father:

“I don’t want his money. I just want to prove he is Clodagh’s dad and I’m not lying.”

She added that she never wanted the issue to come to this publicly. It’s impacted her life in a terrible way, and McGregor could have fixed that:

“It has got to the point, I’m living with my mum, on my own, with no job, with a baby, I’m struggling, it is harder than I thought it was. I really didn’t want to do this, I wish we could have sorted it out privately.

“I don’t know why he let it come to this.”