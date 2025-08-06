“Money” Renato Moicano “The UFC Doesn’t care about the fighters”, Why He Declined Settlement Cash

Renato Moicano has been coming under fire from many for turning down the settlement money he was entitled to by the UFC lawsuit, and has recently offered up a defense for these recent criticisms. It became particularly confusing considering the man known as ‘Money’ Moicano would not take advantage of a sum that he was able to procure from the promotion amid the litigious fallout.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Moicano attempted to explain his reasoning behind the mindset of feeling like, because he had already accepted the terms of his previous contract, he doesn’t think it’s the move to accept that money by virtue of agreeing on those prior contractual terms.

Attempting to further explain his logic and diffuse the fire coming at him from his detractors regarding this topic, Renato Moicano said,

“I don’t think UFC cares about the fighters. They see fighters as assets. If fighters are not giving return, they release them. That’s a business.” “I like money, but I would never rob a bank, you know. I would never step to my word just to get money.” “I was happy with the money that I got. If I got this money now, I would say I was not happy and that’s not right.”

Renato Moicano called ‘f*****g idiot’ by prolific former UFC welterweight

Renato Moicano was put on blast by many for his initial comments about not accepting this anti-trust lawsuit payout he was entitled to, and was specifically put in the crosshairs of one of the most exciting welterweights throughout UFC history. This was mentioned by Matt Brown as he spoke on the topic during a recent episode of ‘The Fighter vs. The Writer with MMA Fighting‘s Damon Martin.

Getting into his thoughts on ‘Money’ Moicano not procuring his cut of the UFC money in the fallout of the aforementioned lawsuit, Matt Brown stated [via BJ Penn.com],

“I question whether that’s true or not, too. I think Moicano may be saying that in public but I don’t know if that’s truly the case in reality, though. I question that strongly knowing some inside things. There’s very, very few people that haven’t signed up to get their money.” “I doubt that Moicano’s one of them to be honest. It doesn’t make him look better saying that. I don’t think anybody is like ‘wow, bro, you’re f***ing brand loyal, good for you!’ No, everybody’s like you’re a f***ing idiot for this.”