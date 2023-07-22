Lithuanian grappler, Julija Stoliarenko has silenced the crowd at The O2 Arena in London, submitting flyweight veteran, Molly McCann with an opening round armbar in the co-main event of tonight’s UFC Fight Night London card.

Stoliarenko, who boasts a dismal 1-4 promotional record during her tenure under the Dana White-led banner, had landed just a single win over Jessica-Rose Clark back in July of last year in her sole victory since her transition to the Octagon.

And making a flyweight divisional bow against Cage Warriors veteran, McCann tonight in the English capital, the 30-year-old silenced the partisan crowd inside the opening round of their co-headlining bout, submitting the Liverpool native with a dominant opening round armbar.

Shooting on McCann following a brief striking battle, Stoliarenko managed to successfully take the Next Generation MMA & BJJ to the ground in the opening couple minutes of their co-main event clash, before scrambling and locking up a nasty armbar win after briefly attempting a rear-naked choke.

Below, catch the highlights from Julija Stoliarenko’s finish of Molly McCann at UFC London