Modern Neanderthal Frederic Vosgröne Drills with MMA LegendMirko Cro Cop

Frederic Vosgröne appeared alongside heavyweight legend Mirko Cro Cop in a recent Instagram clip, demonstrating fundamental clinch and grappling techniques.

In the brief reel, Cro Cop guides Vosgröne through a head-and-arm throw, emphasizing grip establishment, off-balancing and hip placement before executing the takedown. The interaction – captured at UFD Gym in Düsseldorf – highlights Vosgröne’s continued evolution under the tutelage of one of MMA’s most revered striking specialists.

Frederic Vosgrone

Vosgröne (4–0) has built his early career on submission ability, finishing each of his four professional bouts by choke or leg lock within the first two rounds. A 6′0″ light heavyweight, he holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and boasts medals from the IBJJF No-Gi World and European championships, as well as an ADCC Trials title. His undefeated run began in May 2021 with an arm-triangle choke, followed by two first-round heel hooks in 2024, and most recently a technical arm-triangle finish of Jorick Montagnac at OKTAGON 69 in April 2025, earning Performance of the Night honors.

Mirko Cro Cop

Mirko Cro Cop forged his legacy in PRIDE, UFC, K-1 and RIZIN over more than two decades, recognized for his left high roundhouse kick and rigorous competition background. A former member of Croatia’s elite anti-terrorist police unit, he claimed the 2006 PRIDE Open-Weight Grand Prix and remains celebrated as one of the greatest heavyweight kickboxers and martial artists of all time. Though retired from active competition, Cro Cop remains involved in training and seminars, sharing insights on striking, takedown defense and fight strategy.

The Instagram reel’s clinch segment shows core judo-influenced grappling: from the clinch, Vosgröne secures a high underhook and grips Cro Cop’s opposite arm, then pivots his hips and applies downward pressure to unbalance his veteran partner. Cro Cop, coaching seamlessly, cues Vosgröne to maintain posture through head position and use his legs to drive the takedown rather than relying solely on upper-body strength. The resulting head-and-arm throw is both efficient and technically precise.

Vosgröne, still carving his path in the light heavyweight division, benefits from Cro Cop’s decades of experience in high-level competition. Conversely, Cro Cop’s instruction affords him a renewed perspective on modern grappling integration.

Vosgröne’s “Neanderthal” persona – marked by aggressive forward pressure and grappling specialization – resonates with Cro Cop’s mantle of calculated violence. Though Vosgröne’s style diverges from the Croatian’s kick-heavy approach, both share an emphasis on effective, fight-ending technique. This training footage suggests Vosgröne’s camp is broadening its technical repertoire, integrating classical throws to complement his BJJ foundation.