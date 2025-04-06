Submission Specialist Frederic Vosgröne calls out Champ Will Fleury after succesful Oktagon MMA Debut

At Oktagon 69, Jiu-Jitsu phenom Frederic Vosgröne smashed his way into the Oktagon MMA Light-Heavyweight division. Vosgröne attacked submissions for the entire first round, and then in the 2nd round, put Jorick Montagnac to sleep with an arm triangle.

Frederic Vosgröne

Vosgröne made a callout of the Oktagon MMA Double Champ, Will Fleury, which caused Fleury to run from backstage, right into the cage for a face-off. The Irishman had previously stated that he thinks Montagnac is the 2nd best Light-Heavyweight in the division. Fleury entertained the callout, telling Vosgröne to win another fight, and he would potentially see him soon.

Vosgröne said in a post-fight interview, that he would like to fight the winner of Oktagon 71’s Main event, Alexander Poppeck and Pavol Langer. The “Neanderthal” said that he would like to see Poppeck win so that he can prove he is the best German Light-Heavyweight in Oktagon, but he thinks that Langer will win again over Poppeck.

As for Fleury, he has shown a lack of interest in Poppeck and Langer, and with a potential 4-month layoff due to a broken thumb that requires surgery, a matchup between Vosgröne and the winner of Poppeck and Langer could serve as a #1 contender fight, to decide the next title challenger for Will “F*cking” Fleury. A fight between Vosgröne and Fleury could serve as one of the most highly-anticipated matchups in Oktagon MMA history.

Prior to his debut, Frederic Vosgröne had nine-thousand Instagram followers, after his bonus-winning performance, he gained over twelve-thousand followers. The German Jiu-Jitsu specialist has catapulted himself into superstardom. In the post-fight press conference, Vosgröne found out that he won the Tipsport Performance Bonus of the Night, and that he would use the money to pay off some bills.