The MMA world has been reacting to Will Smith attacking Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife during the ceremony.

“Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” Rock said in an apparent reference to her shaved head, which is a result of the hair loss condition alopecia.

Smith was initially seen laughing at the joke while his wife seemed less than amused before the camera pans away and the next time we see Smith he is on stage charging toward Rock before unleashing a slap.

“Wow! Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” Rock said.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth,” Smith shouted.

#Oscars | Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock In The Face On Oscars Stage After Jab At Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Appearance https://t.co/6TZkI48QNh pic.twitter.com/ibpffmh2Mc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 28, 2022

Smith later picked up the Best Actor award for playing the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard and apologized for his previous actions during his acceptance speech.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” Smith said during his tearful speech.

“Art imitates life,” he added. “I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

The MMA world has been quick to react to the Will Smith – Chris Rock altercation.

Anyone watching the #Oscars? Will Smith is a gangster for that one, Chris rock was the ultimate professional for the way he continued — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2022

I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go



Let’s do it in August on my undercard https://t.co/jBYIpHOTk2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

Lmao!!!!!!!!! If that was @ColbyCovMMA he would of been on the phone calling 911 while trying to give Trump a hand job. Well played @chrisrock. You took that shit like a man… You should catch him in the parking lot lol pic.twitter.com/4Cznq3il3l — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 28, 2022

Fuck Will smith, this mother fucker gets on stage after smacking a man in the face and starts crying while the crowd cheers… The fuck backwards world are we living in?!?! Liberal logic, next time I smack a mother fucker in anger I'm just gonna cry and talk about God. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 28, 2022

Will Smith is a fucking legend. — michael (@bisping) March 28, 2022

Chat shit get banged. — michael (@bisping) March 28, 2022

Very hard to surprise me nowadays but watching Will Smith slap the shit out of Chris Rock is very surprising! I’m actually amazed that this happened. You could see the moment Will started to feel played — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 28, 2022

Mike Lowery out here getting active lmao 🤣 Chris should of rocked his ass ctfu https://t.co/7QiGoA6EnS — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 28, 2022

was that will smith slap real or staged? — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 28, 2022

#willsmith might want to pull one of these out 2night 😆 pic.twitter.com/ckoDsDCYPn — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) March 28, 2022

Well done mr will smith — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 28, 2022

Got better chin than most people https://t.co/O4GJzGBXmn — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 28, 2022

Alright I’ll turn this shit on now 😂😂😂 https://t.co/NsXT0yOanZ — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 28, 2022

