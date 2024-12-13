MMA Video: Fans React to the Weirdest Fighter Walkout in MMA History

MMA is a pretty weird sport sometimes – and this walkout may just serve as the strangest we’ve ever seen.

There are plenty of reasons to love and hate MMA, aka mixed martial arts, in equal measure, and it tends to depend on how long you’ve been watching the sport. Some just want to see two people fight one another, others enjoy the artistic aspect of it all, and some want to see the pageantry on full display.

For the latter, walkouts can be a pretty big part of the game in MMA. After all, it gives fighters the chance to express themselves in an entirely different way, which has been borrowed heavily from the likes of professional wrestling and boxing (don’t let anyone tell you differently).

So, when people find new, creative ways to make their walkout unique in MMA, it makes sense that we’d want to stand up and pay attention. With that in mind, we’d like to draw your attention to the following clip.

These MMA walkouts are getting out of control. 💀 https://t.co/1fGD0aEHQT — InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) December 12, 2024

Weirdest MMA walkout ever?

The fighter in question walks down to the cage with a woman on a leash while wearing a fur coat and smoking a cigarette (or, at least, pretending to do so). Then, when he reaches the bottom of the stage after seemingly enjoying the entire process, he proceeds to grind on the woman in question before heading in to compete.

There are plenty of things you could pick out from this clip but, when you really break it down, the whole thing just feels a little bit weird – and that’s us putting it nicely. MMA has come a long way over the course of the last few decades and in some ways, it does seem like this sort of ‘show’ is putting us back a few steps.

Either way, we’d love to hear what you think about this.